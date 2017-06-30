News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cell Smart POS Offers Industry Leading Cellphone Store Marketing Software within their POS
Cell Smart POS offers mobile phone retail store owners an opportunity to expand and improve their marketing services with their revolutionary point of sale system.
Headquartered in Mount Vernon, NY, Cell Smart POS provides monthly subscriptions to their POS system, which was designed to incorporate a variety of technologies and services, for industry-leading prices. Cellphone store owners will have access to everything they need to provide outstanding customer service, including inventory management tools, employee motivation tools, real-time sales reporting, and even marketing options ranging from mobile campaigns to email marketing. It's this combination of tools that makes Cell Smart's point of sale system an industry leader.
The marketing tools included in Cell Smart POS include email management, which allows store owners to notify contacts of promotions, sales and discounts with just a few steps. It's also possible to set up customer loyalty programs, connect to social media, and so much more. In fact, Cell Smart POS even offers a layaway system that cellphone store owners can market to their new and existing clientele, which can help generate new sales.
Aside from the software, Cell Smart POS is also an industry-leading provider of equipment designed to make running a cellphone store simpler and easier. This ranges from electronic cash drawers to thermal printers, and even handheld barcode scanners – all at prices even small business owners can afford. When combined with the Cell Smart POS technology, it's possible to run an efficient business like a well-oiled machine. Please visit: https://www.cellsmartpos.com/
Contact
CellSmart POS
***@cellsmartpos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse