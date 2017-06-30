 
News By Tag
* Cell Phone Pos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mount Vernon
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


Cell Smart POS Offers Industry Leading Cellphone Store Marketing Software within their POS

Cell Smart POS offers mobile phone retail store owners an opportunity to expand and improve their marketing services with their revolutionary point of sale system.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Cell Phone Pos

Industry:
Business

Location:
Mount Vernon - New York - US

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cellphone store owners have access to a variety of tools allowing them to provide better, more efficient service to their clients. Cell Smart POS combines many of the the most important tools for running a successful business – including marketing software – and combines them into a state-of-the-art POS system.

Headquartered in Mount Vernon, NY, Cell Smart POS provides monthly subscriptions to their POS system, which was designed to incorporate a variety of technologies and services, for industry-leading prices. Cellphone store owners will have access to everything they need to provide outstanding customer service, including inventory management tools, employee motivation tools, real-time sales reporting, and even marketing options ranging from mobile campaigns to email marketing. It's this combination of tools that makes Cell Smart's point of sale system an industry leader.

The marketing tools included in Cell Smart POS include email management, which allows store owners to notify contacts of promotions, sales and discounts with just a few steps. It's also possible to set up customer loyalty programs, connect to social media, and so much more. In fact, Cell Smart POS even offers a layaway system that cellphone store owners can market to their new and existing clientele, which can help generate new sales.

Aside from the software, Cell Smart POS is also an industry-leading provider of equipment designed to make running a cellphone store simpler and easier. This ranges from electronic cash drawers to thermal printers, and even handheld barcode scanners – all at prices even small business owners can afford. When combined with the Cell Smart POS technology, it's possible to run an efficient business like a well-oiled machine. Please visit: https://www.cellsmartpos.com/ for more information.

Contact
CellSmart POS
***@cellsmartpos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cellsmartpos.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share