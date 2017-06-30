News By Tag
ABI Broker's Mid-Century Built Apartment Community in Midtown Phoenix
Patrick Burch, Vice President at ABI, representing the Seller in the transaction notes, "investor demand for properties in both the Midtown & Downtown submarkets is overwhelming. Given the dramatic increase in economic activity, both from a jobs and construction development standpoint, has made these areas the epicenter of sustained renter interest."
The Seller is a private multifamily investor based in Arizona.
The Buyer is a private multifamily investor based in California.
Phoenix based ABI Multifamily Vice President Patrick Burch and Vice President John Klocek represented the Seller in these transactions.
