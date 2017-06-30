News By Tag
Pathfinder Partners Holds Groundbreaking for New Chula Vista Townhome Development
San Diego Private Equity Firm Partners with Lanshire Housing on 16-home Community, Bahia Vista II
Developed by San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners and Lanshire Housing Partners, LLC, the community of 16 three- and four-bedroom townhomes at 806-812 Ada Street in Southwest Chula Vista is near Bahia Vista I, which Pathfinder and Lanshire completed and sold out in 2016.
"The residents of our first homes at our first Bahia Vista community have found the neighborhood to be an ideal location with quick access to I-5 and the San Diego Trolley as well as shopping, dining and entertainment venues including Aquatica water park and Mattress Firm Amphitheatre,"
Among those expected attend the event are local officials and representatives from Pathfinder Partners and San Diego-based Lanshire Housing Partners and its design and construction teams.
The construction team includes Lanshire Development as lead general contractor with principal partner, Michael Kootchick, handling project management duties. San Diego-based Rodriquez Associates Architects and Planners designed the homes, which range from 1,638 to 1,788 square feet. All units have three full bathrooms with some of the four-bedroom homes featuring two master suites. Private patios provide sunset bay or mountain views.
The homes feature dramatic open space design interiors, high ceilings, high-end flooring, Quartz® countertops and stainless steel appliances. A common area with gated entrance, a paved trail and a park with a tot lot and seating areas invites residents to create their own sense of community.
The sales and marketing of Bahia Vista II is handled by The Blu Summit Real Estate Group. To schedule a tour or obtain more information, call (800) 207-4719 (tel:(800)%20207-
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-
About Lanshire Housing Partners, LLC
Lanshire Housing Partners has been renovating and developing quality luxury and affordable multifamily housing since 1995. Lanshire, headquartered in San Diego, specializes in developing small to mid-size infill communities and building with an extremely high level of detail. For more information, visit www.lanshirehousing.com or contact Michael Kootchick at mk@lanshirehousing.comor (619) 804-3417.
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
