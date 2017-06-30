News By Tag
* Gemfind
* Jewelry
* Blog
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Reach National and Local Customers
Targeting Local Customers
One of the best ways to attract local customers without spending much money is to create web pages that include your local city or neighborhood in the titles and headings of your blogs. If you can establish yourself as a leading authority on jewelry in your town among local customers, it can influence Google to give you priority over competitors in rankings. Titles must be unique and pertain to your niche to increase your chances of high placement in Google's search rankings.
Another key local SEO technique is to submit your business information to local directories such as Google My Business and Yelp. If your business operates in a fairly well-known town, there will likely be multiple local directories where you can gain online visibility. PPC ads through AdWords or social networks such as Facebook can also help you promote your business to target audiences, using customization tools for reaching people in specific locations.
Reaching a National Market
Orchestrating PPC campaigns through AdWords is one of the fastest ways to reach a national audience online. Customers searching for jewelry will see your ads based on your selection of keywords. Although campaigns can take time to develop, studying analytics will help you refine your keywords and content to increase conversions. Running multiple campaigns at the same time can help speed up your learning curse about what works best for your target audience.
Tips for Building National and Local Customers
• create an email marketing list
• build followings through social networks
• make sure your jewelry site is mobile-friendly
• use jewelry industry tools to enhance your site's presentation
• study your competition and make your site more eye-catching and unique
Conclusion
The key to attracting national and local customers is to take steps that make your site familiar to Google and other search engines. The combination of quality content and using GemFind's management and tracking tools (http://www.gemfind.com/
Visit our website for more information:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse