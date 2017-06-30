 
News By Tag
* Gemfind
* Jewelry
* Blog
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

How to Reach National and Local Customers

 
 
local-customers-blog_gemfind
local-customers-blog_gemfind
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gemfind
Jewelry
Blog

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Newport Beach - California - US

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website.

Targeting Local Customers
One of the best ways to attract local customers without spending much money is to create web pages that include your local city or neighborhood in the titles and headings of your blogs. If you can establish yourself as a leading authority on jewelry in your town among local customers, it can influence Google to give you priority over competitors in rankings. Titles must be unique and pertain to your niche to increase your chances of high placement in Google's search rankings.

Another key local SEO technique is to submit your business information to local directories such as Google My Business and Yelp. If your business operates in a fairly well-known town, there will likely be multiple local directories where you can gain online visibility. PPC ads through AdWords or social networks such as Facebook can also help you promote your business to target audiences, using customization tools for reaching people in specific locations.

Reaching a National Market
Orchestrating PPC campaigns through AdWords is one of the fastest ways to reach a national audience online. Customers searching for jewelry will see your ads based on your selection of keywords. Although campaigns can take time to develop, studying analytics will help you refine your keywords and content to increase conversions. Running multiple campaigns at the same time can help speed up your learning curse about what works best for your target audience.

Tips for Building National and Local Customers

• create an email marketing list
• build followings through social networks
• make sure your jewelry site is mobile-friendly
• use jewelry industry tools to enhance your site's presentation
• study your competition and make your site more eye-catching and unique

Conclusion
The key to attracting national and local customers is to take steps that make your site familiar to Google and other search engines. The combination of quality content and using GemFind's management and tracking tools (http://www.gemfind.com/application-tools/) will help you boost your jewelry search ranking and online visibility that attracts jewelry customers. Learn more about innovative jewelry store tools that can help connect customers with the gems they are searching for.

Visit our website for more information:  http://www.gemfind.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@gemfind.com Email Verified
Tags:Gemfind, Jewelry, Blog
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GemFind PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share