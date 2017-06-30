News By Tag
La Petite Ecole Expands and Relocates
Local French immersion school set to expand, opening its doors for 60 more students
Currently accommodating for 185 students, La Petite Ecole (https://petite-
With this set expansion, La Petite Ecole is able to offer 60 additional students the opportunity to learn and grow in a unique environment, and experience the French learning system, while becoming fluent in the language. Students may step in the door knowing no French, and are guaranteed to step out bilingual.
"There is a unique culture present amongst our students and staff, one that goes beyond just the obvious French culture," says Director, Thierry Pasquet. "The sense of community and family is apparent the minute you walk through our doors, and we're thrilled to be able to be able to invite additional students to experience this with us, while helping to develop them into the beings they'll become."
At La Petite, teaching is not a profession, but rather a mission. The school aims to develop the whole human being, with physical, emotional, esthetic, ethic and cognitive development being part of the curriculum. Being amongst only 40 other French schools in the United States, La Petite Ecole is within a unique class of educational opportunities.
The school's new location will be 8401 Aero Drive, San Diego, CA 92123 with a grand opening date of January 5, 2018. The school is to expand to reach more than 500 students in the next 2 phases. Le Petite Ecole is currently accepting enrollment for the fall semester. For parents who are interested in learning more about the school and opportunities available, La Petite Ecole is offering personalized tours. To schedule a tour or learn more, please visit https://petite-
About La Petite Ecole
La Petite Ecole began in 2003, as a small daycare center, offering educational instruction out of a home in San Diego. In 2006, La Petite Ecole opened at its current location, with five teachers, one administrator, and a handful of students. Over the next few years, La Petite Ecole grew rapidly, expanding the student body, faculty and administration, and receiving accreditation by the French government. In 2017, La Petite Ecole celebrated a milestone by incorporating a middle school curriculum, expanding its scope from Pre-K through 8th grade. From humble beginnings, La Petite Ecole has grown into a thriving place of learning, respect and guidance, turning students into scholars, and scholars into leaders.
Media Contact:
Alex Easland
alex@amebamarketing.com
(858) 946-0246
