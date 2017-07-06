News By Tag
Jeff Smith, Creator of 'Bone,' Selected For Wizard World Hall of Legends
11-Time Harvey Award, 10-Time Eisner Honoree To Be Honored At Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4 As Third Recipient
Smith is TheNew York Times bestselling author/cartoonist of the BONE and RASLgraphic novels. Bone won numerous awards around the world, including multiple American Eisners and Harveys, and the French Alph Art. In 2005, Smith's work was chosen to launch Graphix, an imprint of Scholastic Books. Smith was guest editor of Best American Comics in 2013.
''I am deeply honored to be admitted to the Wizard World Hall of Legends," said Smith, "On behalf of Fone Bone and myself, I look forward to seeing everyone in Columbus!"
"We couldn't be more pleased with the selection of Jeff Smith in our Wizard World Hall of Legends," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "Independent books are a vital part of the comics world, and the wild success of 'Bone' coupled with Jeff's commitment to the comic arts through various endeavors both locally in Ohio and across the nation are to be applauded."
Smith joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, and Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw "Wonder Woman," who were presented their awards on June 2 in Philadelphia and June 16 in Sacramento, respectively.
The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Columbus features a standout lineup of creators, including Ethan Van Sciver ("Green Lantern"), Shawn Coss ("Cyanide & Happiness"), Darryl Banks ("Green Lantern"), Noah Van Sciver ("Blammo"), Brian Level ("Secret Empire," "Inhumans"), Colleen Doran ("American Gods"), Simon Fraser ("Dr Who"), Jose Delbo ("Wonder Woman"), Steve Geiger ("Punisher"), Stuart Sayger ("IDW"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons") and Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe").
Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The ninth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
