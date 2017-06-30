 
Tour Lantern's Residence Two Plan at Parasol Park

 
 
The Lanterns plan at Parasol Park showcases a beautiful display in open-concept.
The Lanterns plan at Parasol Park showcases a beautiful display in open-concept.
 
IRVINE, Calif. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar offers great new home value in Irvine in their Residence Two plan at Lanterns at Parasol Park. This upscale townhome is priced from the mid $700,000s and comes with thousands of dollars in extras at no additional cost with Lennar's Everything's Included® program.

"This home showcases a beautiful floorplan layout, making it a perfect space for those who love to entertain," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "It's a true open-concept design combining the impressive gourmet kitchen, living area and deck."

Residence two features approximately 2,015 square feet of living space and lives like a single-story with everything you need on the second level. The main living area is an expansive open-concept layout where the large living room opens up to an outdoor deck. Floor-to-ceiling stackable slider doors bring in lots of natural light to the entire space. The beautiful kitchen includes a supersized island with upgraded quartz countertop, and the dining room flows directly off the kitchen for the ideal layout for entertaining.

The three bedrooms are thoughtfully placed on the second floor with the master suite on one side of the living area and the two secondary bedrooms on the opposite side. The enviable master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and ultra-luxurious master bathroom with dual vanities. One of the secondary bedrooms also includes a walk-in closet, and the laundry room on the main floor offers the ultimate in convenience.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value through a high level of standard features that come at no added cost to the buyer. Every plan at Lanterns offers top-of-the-line features such as GE Profile™ appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, Ruckus® wireless access points throughout the home for the highest level of Wi-Fi connectivity, and so much more!

Lanterns lies within Parasol Park, set in The Great Park Neighborhoods, which provides fantastic amenities to all Lanterns homeowners. These include the Clubhouse, which encompasses a greenhouse and garden to offer facilities for experienced or new gardeners, a community center, park, multi-purpose sport court, upcoming water park and much more!

Tour the Residence Two home at Lanterns by visiting the Welcome Home Center, located at Terrapin and Magnet in Irvine. For more information, visit lennar.com/oc (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/orange-county...).

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
