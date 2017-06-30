 
Twin Cities Commercial Remodeling Company Completes Sub Zero/Wolf Project

Titus Contracting builds largest living kitchen in Minnesota for ALL Inc.
 
 
ALL Inc. Living Kitchen
ALL Inc. Living Kitchen
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Titus Contracting, a Twin Cities commercial remodeling company, built the largest living kitchen in Minnesota for ALL Inc. The kitchen was made to showcase Sub Zero/Wolf appliances. The 2,000-square-foot living kitchen allows customers to use these appliances and learn how they work before purchasing them.

There are now 14 different display areas within the completed kitchen. New millwork, tops and cabinets were installed in addition to painting, ceiling grids, tiles and other finishing touches. The space also received updated HVAC and electric equipment.

The first step was to build the new 1,800-square-foot refrigerator room to allow the future "living kitchen" space to be cleared and open for construction. Titus Contracting built new walls, remodeled a bath to make it ADA compliant, added LED (highly efficient) track lighting to accent the appliances in the space and painted the ceilings with black dryfall paint to give it the "cool" warehouse feeling.

Titus then moved into the future "living kitchen" space to complete the commercial remodel. This included walls, all new electrical service dedicated to the space, new roof top heating/cooling unit, tile floor, cabinets, countertops, millwork, specialty lighting throughout and painting.

Titus Contracting stayed ahead of schedule throughout the large project. They were excited to take on the project and work with the team at ALL Inc. The company is proud to have their work help showcase the fine craftsmanship within the "living kitchen" and among ALL Inc.'s showroom.

Those who are interested in purchasing or learning more about Sub Zero/Wolf appliances can visit the ALL Inc. Living Kitchen display at 185 Plato Blvd. W in St Paul. Customers can get hands on experience with these appliances and try them before they buy.

Wolf is a leader in the kitchen appliance industry. With more than 80 years of experience, the company is known for their built-in ovens and dual fuel ranges. Sub Zero specializes in manufacturing refrigerating and freezing appliances and has been in business since the 1940s.

Titus Contracting is a commercial remodeling company serving St Paul and the entire Twin Cities area. They specialize in construction project management, retail build outs, tenant improvements, fitness center construction, multi-family apartment remodeling and more. They also have a residential division for home remodeling projects. To learn more, visit http://www.tituscontracting.org/.
Source:Titus Contracting
