PEI Kids Town Hall / Film Screening Attended by Upwards of 175 Community Members

Frank Dialogue Opens Between Youth Panel and Community Members

Janina Akins

jakins@peikids.org

Wednesday, June 28th, 2017, the social service agency PEI Kids held a public screening of the award-winning documentary, "PEI Kids: Generation Change," at the AMC 24 Theater in Hamilton Township. The screening was followed by a town-hall style meeting with a panel of nine youth featured in the film and participants of PEI Kids' Juvenile Intervention Programs. The event was attended by upwards of 175 community members, including local government officials, staff from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and a host of other social service agencies.The youth, aged 15 to 19, discussed their goals and what support they feel is needed from the community to achieve those objectives. Dan, an 18 year old Lawrence resident and graduate of PEI Kids' program, underscored the importance of early intervention programming for helping turn his life around.The film features adjudicated and at-risk Mercer County youth discussing problems in the community and daily challenges they face. It debuted to wide acclaim at the Garden State Film Festival in April winning the Broader Vision Award for advancing discussion on important social issues.Executive Director Roz Dashiell explained, "It is important that our young people have a seat at the table for these discussions because with their insight, we can start to consider the appropriate point of entry to bring healing around some of the issues that fracture our community."PEI Kids' mission is dedicated to promoting and maintaining a safe environment for all children. The agency's Juvenile Intervention Services work with first-and second-time juvenile offenders and youth at-risk of juvenile justice involvement, helping them change the trajectory of their lives.Rob Fiorello, Juvenile Intervention Services Coordinator commented, "The frank interaction between the kids and the caring community attendees was immeasurable. The Juvenile Intervention staff takes great pride in their relationship building capabilities. In the end, true inclusion is the only way to resolve community based issues."The meeting ended on a high note with several of the guests and public officials committed to taking steps to continue the dialogue with our young people.For more information on PEI Kids and it's programs, please contact the website at www.peikids.org.PHOTO CAPTION #1: Audience members at the PEI Kids' Town Hall Meeting on June 28th, 2017