July 2017





Prominent OEMs showcase new model year chassis at NTEA's 2017 Truck Product Conference

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Ten leading chassis manufacturers will present the latest developments at NTEA's Truck Product Conference. Scheduled Sept. 26–28, 2017, this annual event will be hosted in a new location — the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel in Novi, Michigan.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore new commercial vehicle models and discuss upfitter integration issues with OEM engineers. Work truck industry professionals will get background on significant product changes and potential conversion concerns straight from the source, finding practical solutions for their unique vehicle modification needs.

"At our Truck Product Conference, the industry can directly engage truck OEMs on chassis changes that impact the upfitting and design of multi-stage commercial vehicles," said Steve Carey, NTEA executive director. "It's a unique chance to access a wealth of timely information that can be directly applied in the field."

This year's program will include special displays featuring IHS Markit data capabilities for statistical application and lead generation and VRSim virtual reality, interactive simulations for training in manufacturing and construction industries.

Participating chassis manufacturers

• Ford Commercial Vehicles
• Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation
• Freightliner Trucks
• General Motors Fleet
• Hino Trucks
• International Truck
• Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc.
• Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc.
• Toyota Motor North America Inc.
• Ram Commercial

Register for the Truck Product Conference by Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 to receive advance pricing ($149 NTEA member; $249 nonmember). After this date, registration shifts to $179 for NTEA members and $279 for nonmembers. Visit ntea.com/truckproductconference for details, or contact us at 800-441-6832 or info@ntea.com.

About NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents more than 1,950 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show® (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

Source:NTEA
