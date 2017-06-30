Charles Bowen To Be the Featured Speaker at the Hinesville Rotary Club

Bowen will present "The Economic Impact of the Entertainment Industry on Savannah" to Hinesville Rotary Club on July 11.

-- Charles Bowen, founder of the Savannah Film Alliance and owner of Southern Gateway Production Services, will be the featured speaker at the Hinesville Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, July 11.Bowen will present "The Economic Impact of the Entertainment Industry on Savannah" during the weekly luncheon at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Highway 84.Bowen is recognized within the Savannah film community for his formation of the Savannah Film Alliance in 2015. The organization promotes the film community within Savannah and the greater Coastal Empire through advocacy and action via education, outreach and collaboration.Most recently, Bowen founded Southern Gateway Production Services, a gateway for producers and movie executives to navigate finding the best crew, talent and location services available in Savannah.After going through a significant vetting process, Southern Gateway Production Services became a signatory to all IATSE National Term Agreements. IATSE is the union that represents most film and television crews. This allows Southern Gateway clients to gain access to the most favorable terms and conditions offered in the industry."From our work with Southern Gateway Production Services and the Savannah Film Alliance, I'm able to get a unique perspective into the inter workings of making films in our community," said Bowen. "I hope to share this information with other area leaders to promote the growth of this promising industry."MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SOUTHERN GATEWAY PRODUCTION SERVICESEntertainment attorney Charles Bowen founded Southern Gateway Production Services with the mission to ensure a seamless experience for out-of-town producers by providing connections with local crew, vendors and service providers. Southern Gateway Production Services is a signatory to all IATSE National Term Agreements. Bowen is recognized within the Savannah film community for his formation of the Savannah Film Alliance in 2015. As the founder of The Bowen Law Group, he has also developed a reputation as one of Savannah's most experienced attorneys in entertainment law. Southern Gateway Production Services is located at 7 East Congress St, Suite 1001. For more information, contact Charles Bowen at cbowen@thebowenlawgroup.com or 912-544-2050.CONTACTCharles J. BowenSouthern Gateway Production Services912-544-2050cbowen@thebowenlawgroup.comMEDIA CONTACTCynthia WrightCarriage Trade PRCecilia Russo Marketingcynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com912.856.9075