Florida Healthcare Law Firm Produces 3 Super Lawyers Selections for 2017
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida Healthcare Law Firm proudly produces three top attorneys have achieved Super Lawyers selection for 2017.
Jeffrey L. Cohen, Founder and President, has been selected to the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list. This marks the fourth year in a row for Cohen, who is board certified as a specialist in health law. His firm is dedicated to serving physicians, and other healthcare professionals like chiropractors and many healthcare business, such as medical practices, addiction treatment facilities and labs, and hospitals.
Karina P. Gonzalez has also been selected to the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list. This is her first time appearing on the list which highlights no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state whom are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor
Finally, Jacqueline A. Bain, who is Certified in Healthcare Compliance through HCCA, has been selected to the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. This is her second time appearing on the list which highlights those up-and-coming attorneys who are 40 years of age or younger and have practiced law for 10 years or less. No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to receive this honor.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
The Florida Healthcare Law Firm creates peace of mind and success for healthcare providers and businesses around some of the most significant opportunities and issues they face. Clientele includes physicians, and many other healthcare professionals like chiropractors, medical practices, addiction treatment facilities, laboratories, pharmacies and hospitals. Founder Jeff Cohen's expertise includes complex business transactions, strategic healthcare business design, and comprehensive plans designed for regulatory compliance. Additionally, the team of attorneys works with telemedicine issues, surgery and imaging centers, professional licensing board matters, Med Spas, anti-aging clinics, payor disputes, MD/DC arrangements, hospital based physician practices, medical staff matters, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Law compliance, fraud and abuse, and all manner of regulatory compliance for healthcare professionals and healthcare businesses.
Learn more about the Florida Healthcare Law Firm by visiting www.FloridaHealthcareLawFirm.com or by calling toll free 888-455-7702.
