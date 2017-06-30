Engineered Family Offices Sponsors TSEG "NFL Takeover" at Exclusive Nightclub in Miami Beach

Media Contact

-- Engineered Family Offices (EFO) is excited to announce their sponsorship of The Sports & Entertainment Group's (TSEG) "NFL Takeover" this Friday evening at Rockwell Miami. This exclusive event is part of TSEG 2017 Client Retreat, which includes a full three-day agenda featuring guest speakers and seminars on various sports industry topics, as well as wealth generation and preservation strategies. This retreat will be covered by national media, such as Sports Illustrated, EBONY, ESPN, NFL Network, etc.EFO's objective is to create long lasting relationships with the athletes in attendance and to help them achieve long-term success during and beyond their pro playing careers. "EFO is interested in committing to these athletes long after their professional playing days," said CEO, Julio Gonzalez. The retreat is also a great platform to create and build upon our strong business partnership with TSEG, the clients and their families, and to add value surrounding leading tax strategies. In turn, this will build a legacy and access to even more mutually beneficial relationships.TSEG is committed to providing comprehensive representation and personalized service to ensure success for their clients during and after their careers on the field. Their reputation within the industry for signing not only high-caliber athletes, but high-character young men, attracts the best of the best. The Sports & Entertainment Group has full-time NFLPA and NBPA-certified player agent attorneys and other professionals who are dedicated solely to athlete representation.Rockwell brings a mixture of Miami, LA, and New York vibes together into one nightclub. This elite hangout is well known for celebrity sightings and VIP treatment. Located on Washington Avenue, the club fits right in to the Miami Beach scene, and has become well-known as an exclusive South Beach hotspot.EFO was founded by Julio Gonzalez. Julio saw the need for a company that could provide wealth preservation services to family offices, successful entrepreneurs, elite business executives, and world-class athletes and entertainers. EFO works in conjunction with Engineered Tax Services (ETS) and Engineered Venture Services (EVS) to provide leading tax planning, foundations, and access to peer-to-peer relationships to preserve and grow wealth. For more information, please visit www.EngineeredTaxServices.com.