Beville Gardens Makes Life Easier with New Creation
"This log tote has been under development for two years, as we worked with our designers and manufacturing to get the exact right dimensions and materials. Then it was rigorously tested to ensure it had the strength and durability we required. We are all very pleased with the result, and sure our customers will be too," said owner MJ Pase.
The LUG-A-LOG Wood Carrier Tote makes moving wood easy. The expansive size of this 43" by 20" carrier is designed for comfortably transporting wood, kindling, branches or lumber without getting debris on one's arms or clothes. The puncture-and-
Said one satisfied user of the product, "Best thing since sliced bread! Takes much less effort to bring in my firewood, and then just rolls up until I need it again. And there are no seams to rip or tear like my last one. I can tell I will happily have the use of this for many years to come."
"My wife likes a warm house year-round which means many trips back and forth to get wood to our home fireplace. This carrier has made my job so much easier and faster. My back and I thank you for a great product," added another customer who was able to sample the product.
Some of the features of Beville Gardens' LUG-A-LOG Wood Carrier include a double-layered PVC plain weave material over a cotton core which will easily handle up to 6 larger logs in a single trip, depending on one's strength. The carrier comes with a nylon bag for storage, and features eucalyptus wood handles.
To learn more about the company and the LUG-A-LOG Wood Carrier Tote, please visit their website www.bevillegardens.com. One can also contact mj@bevillegardens.com, or check their Facebook page.
ABOUT BEVILLE GARDENS: Beville Gardens is a family-owned and operated business that takes pride in providing quality products to their customers. They use all their products themselves, and want people to discover the same love of the home and garden that they have.
