News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses If A Locked Loan Is Safe
There are many real estate financing myths out there, including that your good rate will be safe once the loan is locked. Oftentimes, that bank loan officer who promised you the good rate is not in control of the process, and has limited training and expertise with financing. In many cases, this can lead to the bank program failing, and the end of that good loan. Fortunately, an experienced mortgage banker can lead you down a better path, and give you a great chance of keeping your fixed rate safe during the process.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.wa-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse