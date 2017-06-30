 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses If A Locked Loan Is Safe

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The journey of finding the perfect home is rarely a quick or easy one. This is especially true for larger families, where each person may be looking for something a little different. However, once you find something that makes the whole team happy, you'll want to make sure that the financial side of things doesn't derail the process. And, Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to help guide you through the complex process. She would love nothing more than to make things as simple as possible for you and your family.

There are many real estate financing myths out there, including that your good rate will be safe once the loan is locked. Oftentimes, that bank loan officer who promised you the good rate is not in control of the process, and has limited training and expertise with financing. In many cases, this can lead to the bank program failing, and the end of that good loan. Fortunately, an experienced mortgage banker can lead you down a better path, and give you a great chance of keeping your fixed rate safe during the process.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Mortgage
Bellingham - Washington - United States
