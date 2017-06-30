News By Tag
Nine Worlds 2017 Geekfest once again sponsored by Elsewhen Press
Independent speculative fiction publisher is Gold Sponsor for multi-media multi-genre residential pop culture convention in London this August
The first Nine Worlds Geekfest was held in Heathrow in August 2013 following a Kickstarter campaign. A huge success, each year the number of attendees has been increasing, so in 2016 Nine Worlds moved to Hammersmith. Elsewhen Press responded to their quest for sponsors last year, and this year are proud to be Nine Worlds Gold Sponsor. The Nine Worlds Geekfest was "founded on the radical belief that geekdom should not be restricted by class, age, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, disability, or the ability to cite Wookiepedia in arguments." These are values that Elsewhen Press shares and why we are proud to sponsor Nine Worlds again this year.
An enthusiastic supporter of conventions since being established six years ago, Elsewhen Press will also be in the Vendors' room at Nine Worlds, selling our books for fellow geeks to 'share and enjoy'.
About Nine Worlds Geekfest
In March 2013, Nine Worlds ran a Kickstarter fundraising drive that was 232% oversubscribed and raised £23,000 (the second most successful convention launch in Kickstarter's history), demonstrating the huge interest for an event of this kind in London. The inaugural con took place at Heathrow in August 2013, with over 1500 attendees.
Innovative and ground-breaking, Nine Worlds brings together a plethora of strands, from the more typical sci-fi tracks featuring gaming, comics, literature, fanfic and film, to Queer Fandom, Steampunk, Skepticism and Geek Feminism. Nine Worlds also hosted the UK's first academic conference on geek culture, with scholars gathering from around the country.
This year's Nine Worlds is once again at Novotel London West in Hammersmith from August 4th-6th, 2017. There's a gentle start on Thursday evening with some low key, informal events and socialising;
More about Nine Worlds can be found at http://nineworlds.co.uk/
Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher, based in South East England, specialising in Speculative Fiction. Established in 2011 specifically to encourage the best new and previously unpublished authors, Elsewhen Press has now published 60 enthralling titles across SF/F genres by a diverse range of authors from around the world. We love books; we have loved Science Fiction and Fantasy since we were young (longer ago than we care to remember!) We pride ourselves on the quality of our books, both content and production, in order to give the best possible experience to our readers in print and digital editions at a fair price, and are delighted that reviews and customer feedback are overwhelmingly positive. We actively adopt an approach based on close personal relationships with our authors, editors and artists, and are honoured that these incredibly creative people identify themselves as part of an 'Elsewhen family'. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.
