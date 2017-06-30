USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Marine Corps MOS Coin Unleashed

VSWA341C-USMC-Drill-Instructor-8511-Back-Site
PORTLAND, Ore.
- July 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- With the announcement of this new USMC challenge coin the Salty USMC Drill Instructors have a coin crafted in their honor.
"I have been looking for that USMC coin design for years and finally found it" is one of the many statements received by customer service and the owners of Vision-Strike-
wear.Com. Let's face it that style and originality seems to have lost its place some time ago when the best one could find for years was a shirt or coin that had a simple message but lacked any originality. It didn't have to be that way and it certainly does not now which is why Vision-Strike-
Wear.com decided nearly 9 years ago to begin working on a unique and fresh look at military designs.
"We tried a lot of looks, styles and went on a lot of tangents and directions" states Todd Gilbert, one of the partners at Vision-Strike-
Wear.Com. "We achieved success only through working directly with active duty US Marines and our US Veterans. They knew what they wanted and we just needed to work with them to get it on paper". Eight years later and over 1500 designs completed (growing at a rate of 3-4 a day) the partners, staff and artists of VSW are ever working to develop the newest in eye catching military art for these same amazing people.
The USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Marine Corps MOS Coin is an example of the Vision-Strike-
Wear.Com dedication to delivering original military art, in this case to the United States Marine Corps and its US Marines. As one of the very newest military designs for the United States Marines, the USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Marine Corps MOS Coin has already started to become a highly sought after design in the VSW art arsenal.
For more information on this eye catching US Navy Jolly Roger Bottle Opener please click the following link to learn more about this military design release perfect as a military collectible or as a gift to a US Marine. USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Marine Corps MOS Coin - http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/USMC-8511-Drill-Instruc...