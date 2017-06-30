News By Tag
Indie band Brother Cephus announce first studio release, six-track EP "Not That Important"
"Not That Important" Arrives JULY 21, 2017 | Pre-order for "Not That Important" Available at iTunes, BandCamp, and Limited Edition Hand Screened 12 inch Vinyl Available At Brothercephus.com
"Not That Important" will be self-released on July 21, 2017 via digital download and will be available to stream on that date as well. Pre-orders begin today at brothercephus.com, Bandcamp, and iTunes. All pre-orders include instant grab track "How Do You Do."
The band has also announced a limited edition, screen printed, 12' colored vinyl. Each record will be hand screened and numbered by the artist. The vinyl is also available for pre-order on brothercephus.com and includes digital download with instant grab track "How Do You Do."
The band's lead single and music video for "Toxic Slip" is slotted for release via all major digital platforms on July 14, 2017. Further details will be announced soon.
"Not That Important" was produced by Josh Lovell & Brother Cephus, mixed by Drew Fisher (The Babies, Kevin Morby) and mastered by John Greenham (Mr. Little Jeans, Bad Suns.)
Brother Cephus has recently shared the stage with musical acts BOYTOY, High Waisted, Chuck Reagan, HalfNoise, and Eisley among others. They will open for Strand Of Oaks on July 20th in Ybor City. More shows to be announced soon.
"Not That Important" Track Listing
1- How Do You Do
2- Toxic Slip
3- Can we then?
4- Gotta Have It
5- What is this? America.
6- Not Even You
Website: https://www.brothercephus.com
Press Assets: https://www.notthatimportant.com/
For advance copies or any other inquiries contact: Will D. Barrett will@flysouthmusic.com
