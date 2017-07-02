Jeep® Wrangler Takes TOP SPOT @ Cars.com - Gary Mathews Motors

0% APR on Chrysler - JEEP - Dodge - Ram - FIAT : ***Cash back. up to $10,645 On RAM 1500 - You're ONE CLICK Away From Some of The BEST PRICES In The USA... Ask About Military - Student - Small Business - Discounts....

Gary Mathews Motors is Winning!!!!!Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognizable vehicle in the world – has earned the top spot on Cars.com's annual American-Made Index for 2017, while Jeep Cherokee ranks second among all vehicles."As a descendant of the military Jeep that helped the Allies win World War II, the Jeep Wrangler already has strong American credentials,"said Joe Wiesenfelder, Cars.com's executive editor. "In Cars.com's 2017 American Made Index, the Wrangler's American roots prove as deep as its image. The SUV has long been a Cars.com favorite for off-roaders and sun-lovers."To make the American-Made Index, vehicles are evaluated on five key criteria, including assembly location, domestic parts content, country of engine origin, country of transmission origin and U.S. factory employment. Cars.com determined that Wrangler's domestic parts content was among the highest figures observed in this year's American Made Index: 74 percent for Wrangler 2-door and 75 percent for Wrangler 4-door. Wrangler is assembled in Toledo, Ohio."We are delighted to celebrate America's most patriotic day with the news that Cars.com's American-Made Index has ranked Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee as the two overall most-American vehicles for 2017," said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. "On this Fourth of July holiday we salute the dedicated employees who build Wrangler and Cherokee, as well as the loyal Jeep owners who drive them."Jeep Wrangler features a standard eight-speaker audio system and an optional nine-speaker Premium Alpine Audio Package that includes a subwoofer and a 552-watt amplifier. The Jeep Wrangler delivers unmatched off-road capability with legendary four-wheel drive and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, live axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few mid-size SUVs that offer a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to its five-speed automatic.Cars.com is a leading online destination that helps car shoppers and owners navigate every turn of car ownership. A pioneer in automotive classified, the company has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting consumers with local dealers across the country anytime, anywhere. Through trusted expert content, on-the-lot mobile app features, millions of new and used vehicle listings, a comprehensive set of research tools and the largest database of consumer reviews in the industry, Cars.com is one of the largest online automobile magazine.