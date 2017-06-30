 
Psalm 144 Warrior Military Commemorative Coin

The Psalm 144 Warrior Military Commemorative Coin is inscribed with Psalm Chapter 144, Verses 1-6, which reads: Blessed be the LORD my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight. My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower
 
 
TULSA, Okla. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Psalm 144 Warrior Military Commemorative Coin is inscribed with Pslam Chapter 144, Verses 1-6, which reads:

(1) Blessed be the LORD my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight. 2 My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and he in whom I trust; who subdueth my people under me.  (3) LORD, what is man, that thou takest knowledge of him! or the son of man, that thou makest account of him!  (4) Man is like to vanity: his days are as a shadow that passeth away.  (5) Bow thy heavens, O LORD, and come down: touch the mountains, and they shall smoke. (6) Cast forth lightning, and scatter them: shoot out thine arrows, and destroy them.

Devil Dog Shirts understands the importance that faith plays in battle.  We have combat vets amongst our ranks.  As Murphy's Law of Combat states, "there are no Atheists in fighting-holes."  Combat vets know that the most visceral part of warfare is realizing your own mortality.  In the blink of an eye life as you know it could cease to exist.  This is why faith and prayer are important parts of most warriors lives.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Psalms 144 Warrior Military Commemorative Coin

- The original Psalms 144 Warrior Military Commemorative Coin™
- Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
- .5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
- Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
- Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/psalm-144-wa...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
