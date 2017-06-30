News By Tag
Dakeye To Release Spectra Music Group Debut Album "Jah Comfort" On Friday July 7th, 2017
Trinidad international reggae crooner/singer-songwriter Dakeye is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut album "Jah Comfort" on Friday July 7th, 2017 . Download your copy today!
Known as the soulful reggae crooner, Dakeye's international success has been phenomenal, and anticipation is high for his new album "Jah Comfort" which is the talk in the world of reggae music.
Dakeye of Marabella, Trinidad and Tobago, has a vocal style that reminds many of great singers like,Garnet Silk, Teddy Pendergrass, Curtis Mayfield, Freddie McGregor or Beres Hammond. Dakeye- the Soulful Crooner is the former lead vocalist for the reggae group Detour Posse.
In 2000 Dakeye, in association with Kevin Brown, released "Take Your Time", a song written by Brown and Dakeye over a re-worked version of The Melodian's, "Come On Little Girl." That promotional-
Dakeye's music has been extremely well received worldwide, and he has recorded for several veteran producers, and is planning on taking the reggae world by storm again with his new album.
Download your copy of "Jah Comfort" by Dakeye on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Check out the music video for the first single "Jah Comfort" here:
https://youtu.be/
Call and request the title track "Jah Comfort" by Dakeye at your favorite radio station today.
The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
