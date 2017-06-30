News By Tag
Starlight Homes Offers Personal Care With Two San Antonio Memory Care Homes
Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio offers two locations that specialize in memory care for aging residents. The assisted living facilities provide around the clock care that focuses on independent living for their residents.
The goal of the San Antonio memory care homes is to help residents and their families to feel secure knowing that their loved ones are being provided with the highest quality of care. Memory loss can be a frightening experience both for the resident and his or her family. Starlight Homes takes special care in providing a loving environment that puts residents instantly at ease.
The facilities only employ caregivers who have obtained the training required to fill their roles. Staff is also proven to have the compassion needed to care for residents who suffer from memory loss. Each staff member must meet stringent educational and training requirements set forth by the State of Texas, and the facility encourages staff members to seek continued education as well.
The San Antonio memory care home provides signature services to residents that includes around the clock supervision, while also offering the ability to live as independently as possible. Those interested in speaking with a member of the Starlight Homes staff can contact the facility to learn about the residences as well as the care provided and to schedule a personal consultation and tour of the facilities.
About Starlight Homes:
Starlight Homes is residential care home facility that specializes in residents with memory loss. The facility is owned and operated by Andreen and Andre McDonald. The McDonalds migrated to Texas from Jamaica several years ago, after caring for Mr. McDonald's aging loved one. Mr. McDonald has a Master's degree in Engineering and Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance. To learn more visit: http://starlight4u.com.
