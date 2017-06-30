 
Professional San Antonio Bathroom Remodeling Services Announced by Bordeaux Luxury Homes

Bordeaux Luxury Homes of San Antonio, Texas has announced its offer of professional San Antonio bathroom remodeling services. Those interested in learning more can browse through the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website, www.bordeauxluxuryhomes.com.
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bordeaux Luxury Homes of San Antonio, Texas has announced its offer of professional bathroom remodeling services for clients in and around San Antonio. Bordeaux Luxury Homes is focused on complete client satisfaction and can bring virtually any luxury bathroom remodeling vision into reality.

No matter the specific desired materials, fixtures, flooring, or lighting, Bordeaux Luxury Homes can ensure that the client's needs are met in a quality manner and one which ensures great value. Within the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website, www.bordeauxluxuryhomes.com, those interested in a high-quality bathroom remodel can learn more about how Bordeaux Luxury Homes can provide clients with the most stunning remodel possible.

Bordeaux Luxury Homes provides free design consultations and also provides services in Spanish. Those with questions or those ready for a design consultation can contact Bordeaux Luxury Homes by phone at 210-425-6954 or by using the contact form found within the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website.

About Bordeaux Luxury Homes:

Bordeaux Luxury Homes, led by award-winning professional home builder and home remodeler Rick Montelongo provides top-quality home building and remodeling services in San Antonio TX as well as for nearby communities. From stunning kitchen remodels to bathrooms to outdoor kitchens and additions, Bordeaux Luxury Homes can completely transform a space to fulfill the specific needs and wishes of the client. Within the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website, http://bordeauxluxuryhomes.com, those interested in gorgeous home remodels or additions can learn more about the professional San Antonio remodeling and building services provided as well as view examples of completed projects for previous clients. Those interested in a free design consultation can contact Bordeaux Luxury Homes by phone at 210-425-6954 or by filling out the contact form found on the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website.

