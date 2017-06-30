 
T&B Grill's Chef/Owner Ambrosio Mancines Takes Tacos and Burgers on a Creative Journey

 
 
CHICAGO - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- T&B Grill (3658 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago; 773-961-7016; www.tandbgrill.com) is a true gem for taco and burger lovers, standing out as a destination restaurant due to the talent and creativity of Ambrosio Mancines. At T&B Grill, he takes two straightforward, favorite foods and sculpts them into unique dishes elevated in quality and creativity.

The menu begins with first-rate appetizers including Homemade Guacamole ($7) served with crispy jalapeño and chipotle chips made from flour tortillas; Mac and Cheese ($8.50) crab, shrimp or smoked bacon for an extra dollar; Quesadillas with steak, duck, chorizo, fish or veggies ($8), or with shrimp ($9); and Brussels Sprouts ($6.50) with smoked bacon and truffle balsamic glaze.

After guests whet their appetite with starters, tacos and burgers take center stage. Tacos, priced at no more than $3.50 apiece, are served with homemade cilantro and jalapeño tortillas. Crowd favorites include the T&B Taco ($3.50) with spicy shrimp, habañero aioli and garlic cilantro lime slaw; Duck Taco ($3.25), made with duck leg confit, ancho pepper, guajillo aioli, pickled cabbage and carrots; Pork Belly Taco ($3.50) with pineapple, habañero, pico de gallo, and garnished with grilled pineapple and habañero aioli; and the Grilled Veggie Taco ($2.50) with black beans, sweet corn, yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and roasted tomatillo salsa.

The regular-sized burgers are made with a half-pound of meat freshly ground in-house and are served with fresh hand-cut French fries. Guests can order parmesan fries, truffle fries or sweet potato fries for an additional $3 ($1.50 additional with mini-burgers). Patty options include beef, bison, turkey and black beans. All burgers also are available as mini-burgers, prepared with a quarter-pound of meat ($5 per mini-burger, any style). Favorite burgers include the T&B Burger ($14), a bison burger with jalapeño aioli, chorizo, grilled shrimp, pepperjack cheese, and guacamole, served on a brioche bun; Spice Burger ($12) with habañero aioli, fried egg, pickled jalapeño and Swiss cheese, served on a pretzel bun; Chipotle Burger ($12), a half-pound beef and pulled pork burger with guajillo aioli, cheddar cheese, served on a pretzel bun; Classic ($12), a beef burger with jalapeño aioli, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun; and the Veggie Burger ($8.50), prepared with black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers, zucchini, guacamole, alfalfa sprouts and served on a brioche bun.

The sophisticated desserts are made in house and include Chocolate Soufflé ($6.50) served with vanilla bean ice cream and a touch of black truffle; Crème Brûlee ($6), a saffron crème brûlee finished with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries; Tiramisu ($5) with coffe de olla, mascarpone cheese and dark chocolate; fresh Beignets ($4) with choice of chocolate, mix berries sauce or fresh berries on top; and a revolving selection of seasonal gelato ($4).

T&B Grill is BYOB and offers several homemade drink mixes, served by the glass or half-carafe, guests can combine with their favorite liquor to make delicious cocktails.

Weekend Brunch

Weekend brunch showcases Mancines' culinary creativity with additional food items including: Smoked Salmon Omelette ($9), with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, spinach, and garlic; Pork Belly Benedict ($8) with pork belly, chorizo and champagne Hollandaise sauce; French Toast ($10), two thick slices of French toast, mixed berry sauce and fresh strawberries, served with two eggs and wheat toast; and T&B Chilaquiles ($10), guajillo/cilantro tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo sauce, and two eggs any style, served with bacon, wheat toast and choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes. View the full brunch menu at https://www.tandbgrill.com/.

Daily Specials

Taco Tuesdays

Choice of 3 tacos and dessert, $13.99 (choice of any three tacos)

Wednesday Mini-Burger night

2 mini-burgers (choice of any two from the menu) with choice of any fries (regular, truffle, parmesan, sweet potato), $9.99; with two scoops of gelato, $11.99

Thursday Make Your Own Sundae

Three scoops, your choice of gelato flavors (sea salt caramel, banana fudge, coconut fudge), with choice of topping (chocolate, caramel, mixed berries, raspberry sauce), $5.50

Friday and Saturday BYO Margarita Bar

Choice of house made cocktail mixes: margarita (lime), mojito (mint), blackberry basil, strawberry rosemary, fresh orange juice, $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe

Sunday Date Night for Two

Choice of one appetizer to share, two mini-burgers and four tacos, choice of fries, and choice of dessert, $29.99 for two

Saturday and Sunday Brunch Cocktail Mix Bar

BYO Mimosa, Bellini, or Bloody Mary Bar, $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe (choice of grapefruit, peach, fresh orange juice or bloody mary mix with garnish)


About T&B Grill

T&B Grill is a casual neighborhood BYOB restaurant located at 3658 W. Lawrence in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. With an artistic atmosphere highlighted by colorful wall murals and a creative menu that elevates two crowd favorites—tacos and burgers—talented chef/owner Ambrosio prepares fresh, made from scratch food, including appetizers, a variety of unique tacos and burgers, fresh hand-cut fries, and artisan desserts, all of which are consistently creative and delicious. Fresh, homemade cocktail mixes add to the hospitality; guests can bring their favorite liquor and mix their own cocktails. There are daily specials and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.

T&B Grill is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.  and Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is ample street parking and all major cards are accepted. For more information about T&B Grill or to make reservations, please call the restaurant at 773-961-7016 or visit the website at www.tandbgrill.com.

Photo Credit: Haisa from @RedBeyondFood
Source:T&B Grill
Email:***@kurman.com Email Verified
Phone:3126519000
Tags:T&B Grill, best Albany Park restaurants, Best Mexican Restaurants
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
