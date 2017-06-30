News By Tag
T&B Grill's Chef/Owner Ambrosio Mancines Takes Tacos and Burgers on a Creative Journey
The menu begins with first-rate appetizers including Homemade Guacamole ($7) served with crispy jalapeño and chipotle chips made from flour tortillas; Mac and Cheese ($8.50) crab, shrimp or smoked bacon for an extra dollar; Quesadillas with steak, duck, chorizo, fish or veggies ($8), or with shrimp ($9); and Brussels Sprouts ($6.50) with smoked bacon and truffle balsamic glaze.
After guests whet their appetite with starters, tacos and burgers take center stage. Tacos, priced at no more than $3.50 apiece, are served with homemade cilantro and jalapeño tortillas. Crowd favorites include the T&B Taco ($3.50) with spicy shrimp, habañero aioli and garlic cilantro lime slaw; Duck Taco ($3.25), made with duck leg confit, ancho pepper, guajillo aioli, pickled cabbage and carrots; Pork Belly Taco ($3.50) with pineapple, habañero, pico de gallo, and garnished with grilled pineapple and habañero aioli; and the Grilled Veggie Taco ($2.50) with black beans, sweet corn, yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and roasted tomatillo salsa.
The regular-sized burgers are made with a half-pound of meat freshly ground in-house and are served with fresh hand-cut French fries. Guests can order parmesan fries, truffle fries or sweet potato fries for an additional $3 ($1.50 additional with mini-burgers)
The sophisticated desserts are made in house and include Chocolate Soufflé ($6.50) served with vanilla bean ice cream and a touch of black truffle; Crème Brûlee ($6), a saffron crème brûlee finished with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries; Tiramisu ($5) with coffe de olla, mascarpone cheese and dark chocolate; fresh Beignets ($4) with choice of chocolate, mix berries sauce or fresh berries on top; and a revolving selection of seasonal gelato ($4).
T&B Grill is BYOB and offers several homemade drink mixes, served by the glass or half-carafe, guests can combine with their favorite liquor to make delicious cocktails.
Weekend Brunch
Weekend brunch showcases Mancines' culinary creativity with additional food items including: Smoked Salmon Omelette ($9), with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, spinach, and garlic; Pork Belly Benedict ($8) with pork belly, chorizo and champagne Hollandaise sauce; French Toast ($10), two thick slices of French toast, mixed berry sauce and fresh strawberries, served with two eggs and wheat toast; and T&B Chilaquiles ($10), guajillo/cilantro tortilla chips, roasted tomatillo sauce, and two eggs any style, served with bacon, wheat toast and choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes. View the full brunch menu at https://www.tandbgrill.com/
Daily Specials
Taco Tuesdays
Choice of 3 tacos and dessert, $13.99 (choice of any three tacos)
Wednesday Mini-Burger night
2 mini-burgers (choice of any two from the menu) with choice of any fries (regular, truffle, parmesan, sweet potato), $9.99; with two scoops of gelato, $11.99
Thursday Make Your Own Sundae
Three scoops, your choice of gelato flavors (sea salt caramel, banana fudge, coconut fudge), with choice of topping (chocolate, caramel, mixed berries, raspberry sauce), $5.50
Friday and Saturday BYO Margarita Bar
Choice of house made cocktail mixes: margarita (lime), mojito (mint), blackberry basil, strawberry rosemary, fresh orange juice, $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe
Sunday Date Night for Two
Choice of one appetizer to share, two mini-burgers and four tacos, choice of fries, and choice of dessert, $29.99 for two
Saturday and Sunday Brunch Cocktail Mix Bar
BYO Mimosa, Bellini, or Bloody Mary Bar, $3.50 per glass or $10 per half carafe (choice of grapefruit, peach, fresh orange juice or bloody mary mix with garnish)
About T&B Grill
T&B Grill is a casual neighborhood BYOB restaurant located at 3658 W. Lawrence in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. With an artistic atmosphere highlighted by colorful wall murals and a creative menu that elevates two crowd favorites—tacos and burgers—talented chef/owner Ambrosio prepares fresh, made from scratch food, including appetizers, a variety of unique tacos and burgers, fresh hand-cut fries, and artisan desserts, all of which are consistently creative and delicious. Fresh, homemade cocktail mixes add to the hospitality;
T&B Grill is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is ample street parking and all major cards are accepted. For more information about T&B Grill or to make reservations, please call the restaurant at 773-961-7016 or visit the website at www.tandbgrill.com.
Photo Credit: Haisa from @RedBeyondFood
