Wimbledon Woman wins "Inspirational Woman" award for her support of local Charities

Karin Flower, From Wimbledon was awarded the Chris Donovan Trust Award for her voluntary support of Charities, both in Surrey & all over the South East. It was presented by CDT founders Ray & Vi Donovan.

-- Celeb FC is a Football Team, made up completely of voluntary participants (including celebrities from the world of reality TV, Music, Film & Media and ex-professional sportsmen & women) who play in charity football matches and participate in performances & events to enhance the fundraising capabilities of small UK charities & individuals.Karin has run the non-profit from her Wimbledon home since 2014, to benefit small UK charities, giving the smaller charities the opportunity to increase their fundraising ability without having to factor in costs usually associated with having a celebrity (or a celebrity team) along to an event.Karin, Founder of Celeb FC said, "I am very humbled to accept this award, from two of the most inspirational people I have ever met. However, I have to accept it on behalf of everyone who supports the ideals & ethos behind Celeb FC; The celebrities who do not charge to appear, the volunteers who help to organise & run events, the small businesses who supply us with kits, medals, water and everything we need to be able to support the people who need it. Everything we do is important, every charity or individual we support is important - But of course Sutton has been so very good to Celeb FC - especially Sutton United FC who allow us to make use of their facilities a few times each year to benefit Surrey based charities.If you would like to know more about Celeb FC, please email info@CelebFC.co.uk or visit www.celebfc.co.uk________________________________________________________________Celeb FC was founded in 2013, run by and played for by volunteers (no PR / Appearance fees here) & you can find out more about the team, the charities they have supported & events they have coming up at www.CelebFC.co.uk.Social media: -Twitter@Celeb_FCFacebook/CelebrityFCInstagramCelebFCGoogle+CelebFCLinkedInCelebFCYouTubeCelebFCKarin FlowerFounder of Celeb FCThe Non-Profit, Voluntary Celebrity Football TeamWinner of the Chris Donovan Trust "Inspirational Woman Award 2017"Karin@CelebFC.co.uk