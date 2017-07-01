News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wimbledon Woman wins "Inspirational Woman" award for her support of local Charities
Karin Flower, From Wimbledon was awarded the Chris Donovan Trust Award for her voluntary support of Charities, both in Surrey & all over the South East. It was presented by CDT founders Ray & Vi Donovan.
Karin has run the non-profit from her Wimbledon home since 2014, to benefit small UK charities, giving the smaller charities the opportunity to increase their fundraising ability without having to factor in costs usually associated with having a celebrity (or a celebrity team) along to an event.
Karin, Founder of Celeb FC said, "I am very humbled to accept this award, from two of the most inspirational people I have ever met. However, I have to accept it on behalf of everyone who supports the ideals & ethos behind Celeb FC; The celebrities who do not charge to appear, the volunteers who help to organise & run events, the small businesses who supply us with kits, medals, water and everything we need to be able to support the people who need it. Everything we do is important, every charity or individual we support is important - But of course Sutton has been so very good to Celeb FC - especially Sutton United FC who allow us to make use of their facilities a few times each year to benefit Surrey based charities.
If you would like to know more about Celeb FC, please email info@CelebFC.co.uk or visit www.celebfc.co.uk
____________________________________________________________
Notes to editor:
Celeb FC was founded in 2013, run by and played for by volunteers (no PR / Appearance fees here) & you can find out more about the team, the charities they have supported & events they have coming up at www.CelebFC.co.uk.
Social media: -
Twitter@Celeb_
Facebook/CelebrityFC
InstagramCelebFC
Google+CelebFC
LinkedInCelebFC
YouTubeCelebFC
Karin Flower
Founder of Celeb FC
The Non-Profit, Voluntary Celebrity Football Team
Winner of the Chris Donovan Trust "Inspirational Woman Award 2017"
Karin@CelebFC.co.uk
Contact
Celeb FC
***@celebfc.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse