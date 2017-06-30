News By Tag
CNet Training Opens Fifth CNCI® Education Centre in the UK
CNet Training is opening a new dedicated Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) education centre in Edinburgh, Scotland next month to accommodate the increasing demand for the program.
The first program will be delivered in the new Edinburgh centre from 21st August, with future dates to follow on a quarterly basis.
The CNCI® program is shaping the future of the network infrastructure industry as the standard certification for those working within the network cabling sector. It is endorsed by major installation companies, manufacturers, consultants and associations across the UK and is being specified within tender documentation and job specifications. The ten-day program provides cable installers with everything they need to confidently and accurately prepare, install, test and certify copper and fibre cabling systems.
The launch of the CNCI® in Edinburgh coincides with the certification taking hold in the US, with the latest major endorsement coming from multinational technical giant IBM, who will be certifying their DC teams starting in July.
CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens said: "It's so important that network cable installation is becoming more standardised by way of industry recognised certification, helping to achieve quality installation across the digital infrastructure industry and ensure we can all remain connected, it really is the key to making the world work. And, as more new and refurb projects are specifying CNCI®, our new Edinburgh education centre provides greater accessibility to installation teams in Scotland and the North of England. More education centres are planned to open in the coming months in the UK, including London South, London West, Manchester and overseas."
For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
