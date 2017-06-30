News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Scientology Information Answers Questions, Makes Friends with the World
The Church of Scientology celebrates 2nd year of its Scientology Information Center opening, making thousand of friends throughout the world.
The Center opened on July 15th 2015 and features a full biographical display illuminating the extraordinary life and legacy of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard—from his childhood to his career as an author before the advent of Dianetics and Scientology, as well as his revolutionary body of work in establishing and defining the religion itself.
Inside the center, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown also discovered information displays containing some 300 documentary videos covering:
•The fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology, including the core principles and beliefs.
•The ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups and the global scope of Scientology as a religious movement.
•The panoply of humanitarian programs now the hallmark of the Church the world over.
"Guests are from far away as Russia and Thailand and as close to home as Clearwater, FL," said Amber Skjelset, the Center's Manager. "Though diverse in terms of race, religion and beliefs, these people are genuinely curious about Scientology and wanted to learn about it for themselves. People want to learn and find out who their neighbors are. From working at the Information Center I've befriended people from every corner of the world. It's great that a center such as this one brings people together and encourages them to learn about each other and their beliefs."
The Center has hosted 99 different events ranging from honoring winners of the Presidential Service award, to acknowledging community activists for mentoring youth, music concerts in honor of Mother's Day, Father's Day, International Day of Peace, International Day of Happiness Day with genres such as Broadway, Opera, Classical, and popular piano music.
For more information about the Information center and its events please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this.
For more information please visit http://www.scientology-
Contact
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse