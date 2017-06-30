News By Tag
We've moved! Our new and larger facility is located in Denver, NC
According to TimelyBill CEO Michael Lates, the move was necessitated by the significant growth the company has realized in the last few years. "As our solution has become better known in the industry, demand has risen very quickly," said Mr. Lates. "Our new administration office and warehouse space is 2 times larger than our previous office and offers a more flexible layout. It will support our continued growth and expansion, and provide a better work environment for our staff. It reinforces our commitment to both our customers and our employees."
The new 4,500 square foot facility includes private offices, conference spaces, a print/mail area and a large warehouse. Convenient access to Highway 16, and 150 makes the site a perfect location to support our growth initiatives into 2018 and beyond.
TimelyBill's new address is 4207 Burnwood Trail, Denver NC 28037. The company's main phone number will remain the same, (954) 889-6699, as well as all email addresses.
To learn more about TimelyBill, visit: http://timelybill.com/?
Patrick LaJuett
(954) 889-6699
***@timelybill.com
