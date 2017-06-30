NCE Was Honored With New Award at 'The Storries'

Media Contact

-- NCE Group, a global provider of third-party data center maintenance and repair (storage, servers and networking equipment), independent provider of IT storage services, and full supply chain (screen/test/repair) services, announced that it has been honored at the Storage Awards 2017.The winners of the Storage Awards (http://www.storage-awards.com), 'The Storries' XIV, were announced at a gala awards ceremony at The Grand Connaught Rooms in London on June 15th 2017. More than 300 of the storage industry's finest were in attendance as the readers of Storage Magazine rewarded outstanding products, services and people.NCE Group was privileged to receive the award for the 'Storage Maintenance & Service Provider of the Year' category. The 2017 Awards broke all records; in excess of 10,000 readers voted and over 50,000 votes were cast.Andrew Genever, Chief Executive Officer at NCE Group commented, "Over the years we have been really successful at the Storage Awards and to be honored again at this year's ceremony, is a fantastic achievement. Over the past few months we have received amazing recognition from the industry, receiving the CRN 'Channel Service Provider of the Year' Award in November 2016 and the the DCS 'Excellence in Service' Award in May 2017. These awards are a credit to our employees, who strive to deliver the very best solutions, service and maintenance to our customers."About NCE GroupNCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/repair), multi-vendor service (MVS), IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), parts sales, and engineering and project services. Since 1981, NCE Group has been bringing quality solutions for service and support to large and small data centers worldwide. NCE Group is dedicated to tailoring services that meet and exceed customer expectations for both supply chain and data center services. For more information, visit www.ncegroup.com.