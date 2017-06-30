News By Tag
NCE Was Honored With New Award at 'The Storries'
The winners of the Storage Awards (http://www.storage-
NCE Group was privileged to receive the award for the 'Storage Maintenance & Service Provider of the Year' category. The 2017 Awards broke all records; in excess of 10,000 readers voted and over 50,000 votes were cast.
Andrew Genever, Chief Executive Officer at NCE Group commented, "Over the years we have been really successful at the Storage Awards and to be honored again at this year's ceremony, is a fantastic achievement. Over the past few months we have received amazing recognition from the industry, receiving the CRN 'Channel Service Provider of the Year' Award in November 2016 and the the DCS 'Excellence in Service' Award in May 2017. These awards are a credit to our employees, who strive to deliver the very best solutions, service and maintenance to our customers."
About NCE Group
NCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/
Media Contact
Todd Rasmussen
Director of Sales and Marketing
(619) 212-3007
***@ncegroup.com
