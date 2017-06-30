News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features St. Thomas Aquinas Coach Troy Cameron
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Troy Cameron has been the Head Baseball Coach at the perennial sports powerhouse, St Thomas Aquinas High School, for the last 5 years. His journey has come full circle since he played baseball himself at St Thomas in 1993. Troy was a 4-time Varsity lettermen in baseball before. While in high school, Cameron was selected twice as a pre-season All American, two-time Sun-Sentinel player of the Year, and 1997 USA Today All American Team. In 1997, he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 1st round (29th overall) in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Over the next 9 years, Troy played for 5 organizations:
Since his taking over as the Head Coach at St Thomas Aquinas, Troy has been voted Coach of the Year by the Umpires association. He was also voted Coach of the Year for 8A district 14 for five years in a row and was selected to be manager of the South Team in the Florida State HS All Star team. During the summer, Troy will serve as the 15u USA National Team assistant coach for the Pan Am Games in Cartagena, Colombia August 10-20 2017.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Troy Cameron. Registration now open at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
