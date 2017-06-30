News By Tag
Houston Safari Club 2018 Convention Registration Now Open
Houston Safari Club's Annual Worldwide Convention and Conservation Expo celebrates wildlife, wild places and the sporting lifestyle for thousands of visitors and exhibitors. The three-day long exposition will feature hundreds of exhibitors from South Texas to South Africa and everywhere in between. In addition, HSC will host incredible fundraising events including a weekend long silent auction on the Expo hall floor, the new Thursday Night Expo Preview & Exhibitor Appreciation Reception- a chance to be among the few that have an exclusive "sneak peek" of the expo hall, Friday Night Banquet & Hunting Awards, Saturday Gazelles Luncheon and the Saturday Night Grand Gala.
Expo days and hours: Friday, January 26: 10am-6pm; Saturday, January 27: 9am-5pm; Saturday, January 28: 10am-3pm. Those purchasing a Houston Safari Club Membership at the door will receive a free 3-day Expo pass. General Admission Day Pass: $10 per day; Weekend Pass: $25 to attend all 3 days; Children under 12 & Active Military with ID receive free entry.
About Houston Safari Club
Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org, or call 713.623.8844 for more information.
