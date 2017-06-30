 
ICI Homes Announces Promotion of Joe Blanco as Chief Operating Officer, North Florida Division

 
 
Joe Blanco, Chief Operating Officer, ICI Homes North Florida Division
Joe Blanco, Chief Operating Officer, ICI Homes North Florida Division
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ICI Homes proudly announces the promotion of Joe Blanco as Chief Operating Officer of the company's North Florida Division. Don Wilford will continue as North Florida Division President and as a senior advisor to Blanco. Wilford has entered his 22nd year as Division President for the company.

"We are extremely proud of the North Florida Division's growth and success, and we are proud of the team we have built in Jacksonville," said ICI Homes Chief Operating Officer Tom McCall. "Joe has demonstrated strong leadership and we are fortunate to have both Joe and Don on our team. Their commitment, dedication and passion will ensure our North Florida Division's continued success."

In his new role, Blanco will oversee the company's operations in North Florida including sales, construction, design center, purchasing, drafting, closing and administration. Blanco has been with ICI Homes for 12 years. He joined the company in 2005 as Construction Superintendent. Over the years, Blanco has received several promotions. His responsibilities have included management of construction purchasing and operations.

A graduate of University of North Florida with a degree in Construction Management, Blanco is a Florida Certified Building Contractor and holds a Certified Green Professional designation through National Association of Home Builders. He has completed the National Center for Construction Education and Research safety training programs in Field Safety, Safety Technology, and Construction Site Safety (Technician and Supervisor.)

"Joe was hand-picked several years ago by our management team for this position, so this promotion is no surprise for anyone at the Jacksonville office," said North Florida Division President Don Wilford. "He has earned this title and I am proud to watch the next generation take charge. Joe is a real team player and a great person to work with. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him."

Wilford will focus on aggressively and actively developing the company's established division that builds high-end custom homes for private owners' lots. He will also expand the local customization process within the company's North Florida division and throughout other divisions as well as continuing to be actively involved in startup communities and other forward-thinking projects as directed by Mori Hosseini, Chairman and CEO of ICI Homes.

For more information, visit ICIhomes.com.
Source:ICI Homes
