HRO Today Releases Study: Best Practices in Sales Recruiting Drive Time-to-Fill Down and Sales Up

-- SharedXpertise, publisher of, and WilsonHCG, a leading global talent solutions provider, have announced the release of their study:This exclusive study shows that while most HR professionals know the cost per hire of a sales representative, they are in the dark about the cost of not hiring quickly and also struggle with knowing how to hire the right sales representatives."The impact of hiring the right sales people at the right time cannot be emphasized enough," said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research, SharedXpertise. "We provide a useful calculator inside this report to help human resource practitioners determine the costs of not hiring the right sales people for their organization.""Sales is critical to driving a company's top-line revenue and impacts all areas of an organization,"said Craig Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Talent Solutions, WilsonHCG. "We'd like to further empower human resource professionals with the tools and processes that assist them in improving their sales recruiting while boosting business objectives."This report includes a sales recruiting calculator that provides the ability for talent acquisition leaders to input their own company's data and more closely approximate the impact on revenue of unfilled sales territories.WilsonHCG is a global talent solutions leader that operates on the principle of providing true partnership to its clients. Delivering business-impacting talent solutions — including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent consulting, contingent workforce solutions and executive search — WilsonHCG is transforming its clients' businesses through their talent. Founded in 2002, the company's global headquarters is located in Tampa, Florida. Its global capabilities span six continents and more than 35 countries. While optimizing clients' talent strategies is essential, WilsonHCG recognizes the relationships it develops lead to the results its clients realize. Better People, Better Business®.andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.