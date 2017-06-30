 
New book release - God, are you talking to me?

 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Rod Hoskins Ministries is pleased to announce the release of Dr. Rod's latest book, "God, Are You Talking to Me?". Now available in paperback at Amazon books, or Kindle eBooks.

Why this book and why now? If you were to ask the majority of professed Christians today to remember and share the last time they heard the voice of God speak into their life, the majority would have no recollection. Most would say they have never heard God's voice. This is a tragedy for the Christian Church, as it was Jesus that said, "My sheep hear my voice".  Furthermore, Romans 8:14, tells that "all who are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God".

This raises the question: Is God still talking to His people today, as He did thousands of years ago? If so – how?  Moreover, could it be that most Christians do not hear because they have not been taught how to hear?

This book is written for all levels of faith. It is an excellent primer that will enlighten the reader to fresh revelation of the Bible and the understanding of how God continues to communicate with His people today. Discover your answer to the question: God, Are You Talking to Me?

Dr. Hoskins is the founder and current president of Rod Hoskins Ministries.; a global teaching and mission organization. For more than thirty-years, Dr. Hoskins has been teaching back to the basics of God's Covenant around the globe. As a Bible teacher, a missionary, and an entrepreneur, he has witnessed the life changing truths of God's word take place in countless numbers of lives; including his own. After retiring at the age of 50 from the business world as a successful entrepreneur in the year 2000, he now resides in Ohio with his wife, Maggie, of 41 years. Dr. Rod and Maggie continue to teach at conferences and churches while writing and performing mission works around the world.

contact: https://rodhoskinsministries.org

Dr. Rod Hoskins
***@rodhoskinsministries.org
