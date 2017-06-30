 
Toll Brothers Colorado to participate in national sales event

Home buyers can take advantage of money-saving incentives and low interest rates July 8-30
 
 
Ketcher Farms_Durango_Kitchen
Ketcher Farms_Durango_Kitchen
 
DENVER - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, will host a National Sales Event from Saturday, July 8 through Sunday, July 30. This event offers home buyers the opportunity to get exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with low interest rates, to help build the home of their dreams.

Home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this limited-time offer have an opportunity to get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their homes. They will also get to experience firsthand the quality of product and service that has earned Toll Brothers its place as the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®"* list three years in a row.

During the National Sales Event, home buyers can choose from an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country — at a great value. Once they purchase their home, buyers work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.

To take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event, buyers must make a deposit between July 8 and July 30 (https://www.tollbrothers.com/search?incSuggest=N&mreg...). Incentives will vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

Participating communities in Colorado are:

•          The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829

•          The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

•          The Enclave at McKay Shores in Broomfield (near 136th and Huron Street), 303-452-5173

•          Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (1094 Carbonate Court, off Flatiron Meadows Boulevard), 303-209-0002

•          Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 and
Lowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140

•          Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470),
303-708-1856

•          Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers (https://www.tollbrothers.com/?cmpid=2017sumrnsepress1&amp...) embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.*

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.

