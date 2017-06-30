7-Eleven® Seeks Entrepreneurs for Local Franchise Opportunities

7-Eleven Logo

-- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting a free franchising seminar on Thursday,from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Myers Zone Office (9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919). The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven® franchise opportunities.Recently, awarded the number one franchisor by Entrepreneur Magazine, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.Those who would like to attend the open house and/or seminar are asked to register by visiting 7-Eleven.com/Franchise. By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity, individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, visit franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up. To fill out an application, click here. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 for further information.