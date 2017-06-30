Grand Opening Celebration Planned for Paradise Energy Solutions

July 22nd celebration will open the new branch office to the Harrisonburg community.

Paradise Energy Solutions VA Branch Launch

End

-- A grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, July 22from 10 AM to 2 PM at Paradise Energy Solutions' new Harrisonburg office building located at 1890 South Main Street in Harrisonburg. The celebration will include free food, yard games, tours of the office building, and educational solar sessions.Paradise Energy Solutions is thrilled to be part of the Harrisonburg community."Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley is an ideal location for Paradise Energy Solutions," said Warren Miller, Regional Sales Manager for Paradise Energy Solutions. "The progressive agricultural market, the vibrant commerce, and the culture of the people make the area a perfect fit for Paradise Energy Solutions."For more event information and to RSVP, visit www.VisitPES.com/eventsParadise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.