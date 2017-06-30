 
TopAtlantaLuxury.com Reveals Best Must Attend Festivals In July

Five festivals happening in Atlanta, Georgia for this month to not miss.
 
 
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival 2017 Top Atlanta Luxury
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival 2017 Top Atlanta Luxury
ATLANTA - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Festivals are in full swing in July for metro Atlanta, GA. Today, TopAtlantaLuxury.com announced the best must attend July festivals. Revealing this month is the ultimate time for a weekend getaway to save up to 40-60% on booking over 340+ hotels in Atlanta.

Attending festivals is the best time to visit the ATL and also be seen around town. The site curates a covet list of top festivals to attend for the month of July, providing important details about each event. Additionally, the best Atlanta hotels can be booked directly on the site at incredible deep discount savings. Never needing reservations and same day stays when booking from the website platform.

A total of five very significant festivals happening in July were all highlighted and chosen by the editors to be featured. From where to find ice cream eating contests or delicious tasting tomato eating experiences. As well as celebrations of African music, culture and art. Even zombie and fashion adventures made the list. There is simply just so much to do in the ultimate fun city of the south.  Families travel from all of the world just to attend thrilling events in Atlanta, Georgia.

Events can be also promoted as sponsored featured articles on the website platform starting at only $450 a month.

To see TopAtlantaLuxury.com's covet list of best festivals in July please visit:

http://topatlantaluxury.com/best-must-attend-atlanta-summ...

Contact
Uply Media, Inc
CR Cataunya Ransom
4048060548
***@topatlantaluxury.com
End
Source:Uply Media, Inc
Email:***@topatlantaluxury.com Email Verified
Tags:Atlanta, Festivals, July
Industry:Event
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
