News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Milwaukee Dentist Tony Cigno Reveals Why A Great Smile Leads To Greater Happiness
Greenfield, WI — July 6, 2017 — Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Be Happy by Smiling More? Why It's Important to Have a Smile You LOVE!"
As Dr. Cigno explains, a healthy smile – made up of healthy teeth and healthy gums – makes you more confident about sharing that smile with others. That's why giving you a smile you want to share as much as possible, is Cigno's primary goal.
In the piece, Dr. Cigno goes on to provide six specific reasons to smile more. For example, he shares, smiling makes you appear happier, healthier, and younger. He quotes a study published in Psychology and Aging where people were asked to guess the age of persons unknown to them, in photographs. If the people in the pictures were smiling, the study participants overwhelmingly guessed their ages much lower than their actual age.
Dr. Cigno also explains that smiling makes you healthier. As he states, "When you smile, amazing things happen to your health. Your blood pressure and heart rate decrease and your "feel-good" chemicals – endorphins and serotonin – increase." He adds, "Since heart health often relates to overall health, it's no surprise that smiling is such a health-booster. Furthermore, more endorphins and serotonin mean you are happier, more balanced emotionally, and less stressed—things that also impact heart and health."
Other positive benefits of smiling include the fact that smiling is contagious, smilers tend to be more successful, and a smile makes you seem more approachable.
The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/
About Dr. Tony Cigno
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world. Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse