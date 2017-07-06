New Food/Product Photography Services Launched for Restauranteurs, Bakers, Food Purveyors

 

BOSTON - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- New England-based product photographer Mark Mendoza today announced the launch of Mark Mendoza Photography (http://www.markmendozaphoto.com) serving restaurant owners, bakers, and marketers of food and food-related businesses.

Mendoza has worked with local area restaurants to provide high quality photos for client menus, websites, print and online ads, and other marketing collateral. Mark Mendoza Photography brings professional product photography to marketers and advertisers of food products as well as to restaurants and food purveyors of all kinds. Mendoza's portfolio includes a wide array of images across food categories including: Spanish, Mexican, Mediterranean, beer and cocktails, sushi, coffee, entrees, desserts, and more. Mendoza also provides restaurants with lifestyle/process and architecture photography.

"I love Mark's pictures—they are out of this world!," said Patricia Estorina, a client at Gustazo Cuban Café in Waltham, MA. "He has helped us establish a professional presence for our restaurant on the Web".

