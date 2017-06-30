News By Tag
A Reality Star, A Samba Dancer and A Fashion Entrepreneur in the mix for a great show
Joining Alan will be former Model, Fashion Entrepreneur and Stylist, Klaudia Wopata. As the creative force behind the hugely successful Blog, Wardrobe Detox, which shows women that "they can be well dressed without spending big money." Klaudia is here, to share with our audience, the secrets to her success and to give us some tips to create the perfect Summer wardrobe.
Last but not least we have the Owner of Samba Dance Brazil, Rose Silva. A group of Dancers, who bring the energy and excellence of Brazilian Samba to all sorts of events in Ireland. Not only that, but we will also be treated to a very special performance, from Rose's talented dancers.
You would be mad to miss it!
Tune into Ben Television Sky on our NEW Channel number 238 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
