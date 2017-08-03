Indulge In The Splendor Of Top-Notch Accommodations At St. Louis Corporate Housing

The city of St. Louis is home to many dazzling and luxurious hotels; yet corporate housing attracts a lot of travelers, including corporate, tourists, tenants, etc.

Corporate Housing St Louis

Contact

Rich Rohrbach

St. Louis Corporate Housing

314-800-5773

info@stlch.com Rich RohrbachSt. Louis Corporate Housing314-800-5773

End

--Corporate housing St Louis serves as a perfect short-term housing solution integrated with plentiful amenities for a comfortable and congenial stay at modest prices. They apprehend even minor things that go into making a home away from home. Unlike a hotel room, you have an entire well furnished apartment to yourself. A fully fledged kitchen is available to satisfy your palate at any hour of the day without being a slave to the restaurant timings. Kids have ample room to play around and most of the units give you the privilege to bring your pet along though there are some exceptions for large pets and certain breeds. You can even invite in your guests for coffee or dinner and flaunt the opulence of the living room.St. Louis Corporate Housing projects are spread throughout the city, and easy availability is a prime reason for people to choose them for their accommodation. If you are a business traveler, you have the leverage to choose an accommodation close to commercial area, and on the contrary, if you are a leisure traveler, you have options nearby entertainment hub of the city. Staying close to your workplace can save you time and money to commute on a daily basis and also avoid additional fatigue. Party lovers and people who love to enjoy the nightlife can opt for an accommodation near downtown and savor the midnight flavors of St. Louis.Whether it's a business trip, temporary relocation or an extended vacation, St Louis Corporate Housing offers customized packages with serene accommodation to meet your personal needs. Their proactive customer service is committed to resolve the concerns of the guests and promise to meet their expectations. The guest relation team works on rotation, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. The vigilant staff assures a safe and sheltered environment to make your stay more calm and relaxed. On-site amenities like personalized housekeeping, business center, fitness club, and swimming pool, in addition to extra living space, quality furniture, free internet access, and kitchen equipped with needful housewares, all these features help make your stay even more comfortable.111 Westport Plaza Drive Suite 600-A, Maryland Heights, MO 63146info@stlch.com314-800-5773, 314-200-4350