Webroot and Windows 10 Installation
If you already have Webroot installed in your computer and you are planning to upgrade to windows 10.
Here is how you can go about the installation process:
· When you start, make sure you have20 Character Alphanumeric Keycode! Example: SA69-AAAA-A783-
· Make sure that your computer is online and that the Internet connection works uninterruptedly.
· Customers can download the software from the website of webroot. They should install with the new installer and enter the key code.
· Let the installation process complete and then reboot your system.
·
This should resolve your problem and you should be able to install webroot in windows 10 easily. If you are not able to implement the solutions on your own you can get in touch with Webroot customer support team who will provide you with step by step instructions and needed assistance to complete the process.
To enable customers get maximum out of webroot antivirus, there are certain features that customers should make use of.
Account login
This enables customers to access their Webroot account in a secure manner and manage their account across multiple devices. This is possible with any webroot product. This feature enables users to add more devices to a single account.
Online support
Customers can access complete solutions with the help of online support which is available through written tutorials as well as video instructions. Customers can learn a lot about the working of the software from the how videos available with the subscription. Apart from that they can also get in touch with Webroot Customer Support Team
Other features of webroot for windows 10
· Detects and blocks online threats in real time. Webroot can effectively block Malwares that have not been in circulation and are visible for the first time. It is capable of tailoring to your needs and offers you the kind of security necessary according to your browsing habits.
· The updates that come with webroot are light and are cloud based. Also it will scan your computer extremely quick without causing any interruptions.

Contact
Webroot Customer Service
1-800-323-9330
***@gmail.com
