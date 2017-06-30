Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Raleigh, North Carolina

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

-- The 175-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Raleigh, North Carolina is scheduled to open today. Located at 616 South Salisbury Street, the all-suite Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Summit Hospitality Group, Ltd. of Raleigh, North Carolina.The Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown is located in the heart of downtown at the Raleigh Downtown Business District, next to the Raleigh Convention Center and across from Duke Energy Performing Arts Center. The hotel is surrounded by a vibrant local retail scene, renowned and diverse restaurants, live music venues including the Red Hat Amphitheater and is only 16 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased with the continued growth of Residence Inn hotels in the Raleigh area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."The Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown is an all-suite hotel that offers studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom corner king suites (some with balconies), as well as connecting rooms that create a two-bedroom suite option. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, the suites are ideal for any length of stay, with a fully-equipped kitchen, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Suites offer fantastic views of iconic downtown scenes.The Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown rotates a wide selection of healthy choices at our free hot breakfast every day. Start with favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and make it yours with our extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials and provides guests with an exercise room.The Residence Inn Raleigh Downtown features two full service restaurants & bars onsite, The Overlook and 10th & Terrace. The Overlook is located on the second floor, where breakfast is served daily. This name reflects the corner terrace and floor to ceiling windows overlooking South Salisbury Street and Duke Energy Performing Art Center. This is the perfect location to have your morning coffee or catch up with a friend! 10th & Terrace is truly distinctive, opening as the tallest and only full service rooftop bar in Downtown Raleigh. Both The Overlook and 10th & Terrace will operate daily, with hours and offerings that vary by day. Both establishments are open to the public and will feature a flavor packed eclectic menu, premium spirits and wines, rotating craft beer selections, and specialty cocktails.The new extended-stay property has flexible meeting space available for social events, corporate meetings and more. The Innovation meeting room measures 1,001 square feet, with built-in ceiling projection, 70" monitor, and a partition wall that can separate the room in two. Innovation has floor to ceiling windows that overlook South Salisbury Street and access to an outdoor balcony stretching across the façade of the hotel. The Overlook and 10th & Terrace may also be reserved through the hotel's Sales Office for unique business or social gatherings - all catering, event services and AV accommodations can be made on property.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.