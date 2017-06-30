News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc Announce Strategic Alliance
SimpleHelp and XVUE Join Forces to Form a Strategic Alliance
"The XVUE® brand will be replaced with the SimpleHelp® suite of products", said Keith Saltstein, President at NetX Information Systems, Inc.
Under the terms of the agreement, NetX will be the select distributor of SimpleHelp® products worldwide. NetX will provide live technical support and assistance with integrating SimpleHelp with other 3rd party technology such as Symantec® Altiris® to replace PCAnywhere®.
For 10 years, SimpleHelp® has provided a cost-effective solution for remotely accessing, controlling and monitoring computer systems, that help companies save time and money supporting their networks and employees. We are thrilled to enter into this alliance with NetX to help expand and support our customer base," said Antony Miguel, Director of SimpleHelp®.
About NetX
Since 1997, NetX has helped organizations of all types and sizes with the challenge of how best to store, protect, and manage their environment in an ever-changing and fast expanding IT landscape. NetX is uniquely positioned to help organizations implement cost effective solutions to achieve efficiency and peace of mind in managing their information, data centers, and endpoints.
About SimpleHelp
SimpleHelp® Ltd is a privately owned company founded in October 2007 by Antony Miguel and George Christelis, who saw the need for a cross-platform, affordable remote support solution. SimpleHelp® is still proudly based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and maintains a small team of committed employees. SimpleHelp is installed and actively used on thousands of servers and hundreds of thousands of desktops across organizations of all types and sizes.
https://netxinc.com/
###
SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc and XUVE® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Joe Wize
***@netxinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse