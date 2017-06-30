 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc Announce Strategic Alliance

SimpleHelp and XVUE Join Forces to Form a Strategic Alliance
 
 
SimpleHelp Joins with NetX Information Systems
SimpleHelp Joins with NetX Information Systems
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- NetXtoday announced a strategic alliance with SimpleHelp® to jointly market SimpleHelp's suite of products to customers worldwide. The announcement also comes with the release of SimpleHelp 5.0, Standard, Business, and Enterprise editions designed for customers of all sizes bringing an expanded technology footprint in addition to our remote control and remote support tools.

"The XVUE® brand will be replaced with the SimpleHelp® suite of products", said Keith Saltstein, President at NetX Information Systems, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, NetX will be the select distributor of SimpleHelp® products worldwide.  NetX will provide live technical support and assistance with integrating SimpleHelp with other 3rd party technology such as Symantec® Altiris® to replace PCAnywhere®.

For 10 years, SimpleHelp® has provided a cost-effective solution for remotely accessing, controlling and monitoring computer systems, that help companies save time and money supporting their networks and employees.  We are thrilled to enter into this alliance with NetX to help expand and support our customer base," said Antony Miguel, Director of SimpleHelp®.

About NetX

Since 1997, NetX has helped organizations of all types and sizes with the challenge of how best to store, protect, and manage their environment in an ever-changing and fast expanding IT landscape. NetX is uniquely positioned to help organizations implement cost effective solutions to achieve efficiency and peace of mind in managing their information, data centers, and endpoints.

About SimpleHelp

SimpleHelp® Ltd is a privately owned company founded in October 2007 by Antony Miguel and George Christelis, who saw the need for a cross-platform, affordable remote support solution. SimpleHelp® is still proudly based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and maintains a small team of committed employees.  SimpleHelp is installed and actively used on thousands of servers and hundreds of thousands of desktops across organizations of all types and sizes.

https://netxinc.com/simplehelp/

###

SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc and XUVE® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SimpleHelp Ltd and NetX Information Systems, Inc in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Joe Wize
***@netxinc.com
