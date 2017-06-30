Verdejo Rueda Wines through the sight of Mario Monforte

End

-- Under the title "Rueda is not only a wine, it's an emotion", the Denomination of Origin Rueda has started a collaboration with Mario Monforte, one of the most elegant fashion bloggers and deejays in the field of fashion and lifestyle, to reinforce the young image of Verdejo Rueda Wines.Mario Monforte, through a very careful aesthetic in his photographs and audiovisual productions, projected his vision of the Rueda wine as a fashionable drink to share experiences and sensations, the personality of a brand of young spirit and giving to knowledge of the wineries of the Spanish Quality White Wines, the most current and fresh option to share in any occasion.A work that is the result of several days living an experience between vineyards and wineries of the D.O. Rueda, during which Monforte has linked several of his fashion looks with the Verdejo wines of Rueda and the situations of enjoyment in which they take a glass of wine beyond to drink, because "Rueda is not only a wine it's an emotion".The experience, passed through the filter of the lifestyle of Mario Monforte, will now be transferred to its more than 400,000 followers through a video, images and his blog.