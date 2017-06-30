National Conference on Digital Disruption (DDCO-2K17)

Contact

-- A national conference on the topic Digital Disruption- Challenges and Opportunities was held at Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology on 30June. As you know, PIET is the Best Engineering College in 2017. It is approved by AICTE, Govt. of India. It is also affiliated to Kurukshetra University, a university in the top 10 list of India. PIEThas been rated NUMBER ONE in 2017 for its commendable role in upbringing of the academic standards of the new era aspirants and making them professionally and technically proficient in their respective fields. This rating has been done looking at the student turn out statistics, parent feed back and placement statistics of the institute in a very fair judgment. The award was presented by Sh. Manish Grover, State Minister of Co-operative Affairs, Haryana, who was the Chief Guest at the 'Academia Enclave' organised at Chandigarh on 3June, 2017.The theme of this one day conference was that evolution is the simmering process for a big bang shift of paradigm which is neither stable nor permanent. Every such revolution again turns into a simmering process to give rise to another big change. This is what we are facing today, much discussion about 'Digital Disruption' as it relates to an innovative business model, which is destined in upending the industry incumbents. That is why the word CHALLENGE is so prominent in this topic as it displays the top+pic of the changing entrepreneurial scenario like amazon.com of 1994 to today's business methodology which is looked upon as a big 'Game Changer' in times to come. A new history is now in the making about the most fierce tornados like 'JIO' and the 'GST', from private and public domains. Looking at the situation we start doubting if we ever have had been living without computers and mobile phones, which have given us terminologies like 'immediacy' and 'responsiveness', which are the parents of digital disruption.At the outset, a souvenir was released by the PIET management comprising of Sh Hari Om Tayal, Chairman, Sh. Suresh Tayal, Secretary, Mr. Rakesh Tayal, Member BOG, and Prof. K K Paliwal, director along with the invited guests Mr. Kashish Jhamb, CEO, City Innovates Pvt. Ltd., Prof. Sanjiv Mittal, Prof. and Dean. GGS IP University, Dwarka Delhi, Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairman, Deptt. Of Mgmt Studies and Dr. Rajbir Singh, Prof, Deptt of Mgmt studies, DCRUST .Mr. Kashish Jhamb said in his message that 'digital disruption' means; blocking the conventional ways of business with the hope of newer avenues opening with fast, better and enormous results. One of the glaring examples is from the Kodak Company going bankrupt in 2012 as they did not go with the stream of change which had taken the shape of tide by this time. Digital disruption typically marks changes in consumer needs and therefore working with tide allows you to fulfill these emerging needs, keeping existing customers happy and opening up opportunities for new customers to find what they need from your product/brand. Value comes from delivering the customer what he needs. Digital disruption will make it happen at a low cost and higher efficiency.At least twenty participants presented their papers which were critically appreciated by the experts like Prof. Sanjiv Mittal, Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairman and Dr. Rajbir Singh, who also made their presentations on the topic and apprised the audience about the benefits of cloud computing infrastructure and open source software. Dr. Khurana said that 'markets are in flux due to technological advances'. The fusion of market place categories and emerging new segments has re-written the story of the competitive business landscape, which is a new experience for all stake holders.Mr. Jhamb added that it is a happy situation to see PIET adopting world famous systems like ERP which will add more value to this campus best known for a world class infrastructure, global tie-ups and best placements.