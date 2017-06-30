News By Tag
PIET Organized Pratibha Samman Samaroh
PANIPAT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY (PIET) is best known as a beautiful campus spread over 19 acres with trees all round and lush green lawns, a perfect place for a student who has the right to breathe fresh air to keep his mind active and creatively working. The buildings are just awesome flooded with natural light and spacious enough to give a feeling of goodness. It is a perfect creation of a good civil and electronic work which has been installed with o many mechanically driven fixtures. The class rooms are equipped with latest teaching technology for the convenience of teaching/learning process which makes the minds rich. There are labs which have the best of equipments needed for engineering studies involving study of diodes and circuits and creating mechanically driven models to help aspirants learn practically. The college also provides opportunities for visits to varied land areas for the purpose of soil study and industrial visits to automobile units and electronics manufacturing companies.
The infrastructure also includes a big library containing 50,000 books. The same is complemented by a digital library. There are 20 computer labs and 28 workshops and science labs. Hostels for boys and girls are well furnished for a homely comfort. Net-Café, WI-Fi and all other requirements have been taken care of.
This 'Samman Smaroh' is the outcome of various questions hitting the minds of parents and students about which stream of education is important for a better and ensured career. The confusion has arisen due to many novice institutes coming up with lucrative offers like fee discounts, non-attending engineering course and so many more which are in fact unrealistic ones. These offers are made by the admission agents of such institutes which have mushroomed over night wherever they found a place, may be in the agricultural fields.
While felicitating 3000 students in this programme, PIET also organised live counseling sessions for parents and wards and that too by the elite educationists like Prof. Dr. B K Bahera (IIT Delhi), Prof. Dr. O P Verma (MNIT, Jaipur), Mr. Rajesh Mishra, Counselor and motivator and prof. B S Bodla (Kurukshetra University), Prof. Dr. Sunil Dhingra (Kurukshetra University) and Dr. Devender Mohan (GJU Hissar).
On one of these days Dr. M P Punia, Vice Chairman AICTE said in his address that the students should focus on their goals and careers while choosing their course. They should only take care to choose a good college as the university does not matter. He also emphasized removing the confusion of the young minds that BBA is a better course than B.Com because BBA is more practical and need of the day. IT degree, he added, is valuable to get you a better job in the coming future of digital India. There was a special mention to the Textile engineering where in there is a wide gap between demand and supply of professionals. Every year some ten thousand jobs are created in textile sector but only 3000 obtain degree. If a student is focused on his project, he may be able to get a package of 10 to 15 lakhs irrespective of the university provided he is studying in a good college like PIET.
Mr. Sudhir Aggarwal, Managing Director of Dainik Bhaskar sent his message for the honoured students which reads, "While we appreciate your inputs at senior secondary level, we have collaborated with the top colleges to carry out this event. I feel pride in saying that Panipat institute of Engineering and Technology is the top college of Haryana and Delhi NCR. The students here are are groomed 360 degrees to come out to be shining stars and attain good jobs. Moreover this institute is known for best placements and hence a desirable destination for under graduate and post graduate studies."
