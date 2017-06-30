News By Tag
Get Exclusively Designed TV Units with Wooden Space
If you wish to make a feasible purchase in TV units, then Wooden Space is probably the best online destination to put your investment into. Read the write-up to know more on the same.
The online collection of TV tables provided by Wooden Space is exclusively crafted under the supervision of our interior designers and is meant to provide the customers with standard comfort along with excellent designs at the same time. Also, the units come with the storage space so that you can easily stuff the additional accessories such as DVDs, audio system, books and antiques without any hassle.
When it comes to the finishing, they currently provide Teak, Honey, Walnut and Mahogany finishes for the furniture which are carved out of the woods such as Mango and Acacia. It entirely depends on you as to how you would want your preferred TV cabinet to be handcrafted.
Furthermore, here are some of the reasons which make buying the TV unit online from Wooden Space the most preferred choice. Go through the points below to know more on the same:
Use of Quality Wood
The TV units available on their online catalogue have been exclusively crafted from the strong and sturdy hardwood of Mango and Acacia under the supervision of skilled craftsmen who take care of the intricate details during the designing phase.
Latest Designs and Styles to Complement Every Decor Theme
The designers available with them are highly trained and try to incorporate the latest trends and designs in the TV units that would go with any home decor theme - be it vintage, modern or contemporary.
Furniture that Can Be Cleaned Easily
The smooth finishing over the surface of the wooden TV stand ensures that the furniture remains free from stains and can be cleaned easily just with the wipe of a smooth cloth piece.
Construction Technique
Sheer care is taken during the crafting of each and every piece of the TV unit. From staples, screws and dovetail joint technique, each of the steps is taken into consideration in the making of the final product.
Economical Prices
You would find TV units in almost every price range that would suit your set budget. Ranging from simple to luxurious designs, you would get all sorts of designs under one roof.
Wooden Space has some exciting benefits for all those who are planning to buy TV units for their living area. With them, you get the opportunity for home delivery without paying extra charges. Moreover, you also have an option to get your furniture customised if you are willing to put in your suggestions regarding the design of the TV unit. Furthermore, they offer a time-bound delivery at your doorstep without any extra cost. Apart from the TV units, you can even get your hands on Coffee tables, living room furniture, Bookshelves, Kitchen Cabinets, Garden Furniture, Console tables, Poster Beds, and much more, right with them through a smooth ordering process.
https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
