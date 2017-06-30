 
News By Tag
* B&PCP Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Ananlysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* B&PCP Market

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market is accounted at $21.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2015 to 2022. The increasing demand for personal care products is the key driver for the beauty and personal care packaging market. The factors such as changing lifestyle and increasing disposal income are favoring the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations and environmental concerns act as restraints for the market growth. Rising awareness of healthy lifestyle habits and increasing demand for hair & skin care products are further boosting the market.

Rigid Plastics segment is dominating the products market by accounting for more than 55% of share in overall market. During the study period, glass products are expected to increase their market share driven by the increasing demand for nail paints, perfumes and aftershaves. North America dominates the global market for beauty and personal care packaging. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable income in developing countries such as China, Japan and India.

Some of the key players in the market include Eastman Company, Gerresheimer, Amcor Ltd, Dupont, Saint-Gobain, Nova Chemicals, Ardagh Group, Albea Group, Hindustan National Glass Industries Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Bormioli Rocco Spa, and Mondi Plc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/beauty-and-personal-car...

Products Covered:
• Paper
• Metal
• Flexible Packaging
• Rigid Plastic
• Glass
• Others

Application Covered:
• Hair Care
• Cosmetics
• Bath & Shower
• Skin Care
• Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-packaging-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:B&PCP Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share