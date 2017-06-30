News By Tag
Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Ananlysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Rigid Plastics segment is dominating the products market by accounting for more than 55% of share in overall market. During the study period, glass products are expected to increase their market share driven by the increasing demand for nail paints, perfumes and aftershaves. North America dominates the global market for beauty and personal care packaging. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable income in developing countries such as China, Japan and India.
Some of the key players in the market include Eastman Company, Gerresheimer, Amcor Ltd, Dupont, Saint-Gobain, Nova Chemicals, Ardagh Group, Albea Group, Hindustan National Glass Industries Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Bormioli Rocco Spa, and Mondi Plc.
Products Covered:
• Paper
• Metal
• Flexible Packaging
• Rigid Plastic
• Glass
• Others
Application Covered:
• Hair Care
• Cosmetics
• Bath & Shower
• Skin Care
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
