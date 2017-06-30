Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Ananlysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market is accounted at $21.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2015 to 2022. The increasing demand for personal care products is the key driver for the beauty and personal care packaging market. The factors such as changing lifestyle and increasing disposal income are favoring the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations and environmental concerns act as restraints for the market growth. Rising awareness of healthy lifestyle habits and increasing demand for hair & skin care products are further boosting the market.Rigid Plastics segment is dominating the products market by accounting for more than 55% of share in overall market. During the study period, glass products are expected to increase their market share driven by the increasing demand for nail paints, perfumes and aftershaves. North America dominates the global market for beauty and personal care packaging. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable income in developing countries such as China, Japan and India.Some of the key players in the market include Eastman Company, Gerresheimer, Amcor Ltd, Dupont, Saint-Gobain, Nova Chemicals, Ardagh Group, Albea Group, Hindustan National Glass Industries Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Bormioli Rocco Spa, and Mondi Plc.• Paper• Metal• Flexible Packaging• Rigid Plastic• Glass• Others• Hair Care• Cosmetics• Bath & Shower• Skin Care• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-packaging-market